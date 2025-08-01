Increment Staked FLOW Price (STFLOW)
Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) is currently trading at 0.462046 USD with a market cap of $ 2.76M USD. STFLOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STFLOW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STFLOW price information.
During today, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ -0.0355382778258226.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ +0.0610268508.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ +0.0065300499.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ -0.02713018759180176.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0355382778258226
|-7.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0610268508
|+13.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0065300499
|+1.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02713018759180176
|-5.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Increment Staked FLOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-7.14%
-7.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stFlow is the liquid-staked version of flow token, enabling users to earn staking rewards and participate in Flow's DeFi ecosystem at the same time.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STFLOW token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STFLOW to VND
₫12,158.74049
|1 STFLOW to AUD
A$0.7161713
|1 STFLOW to GBP
￡0.3465345
|1 STFLOW to EUR
€0.40198002
|1 STFLOW to USD
$0.462046
|1 STFLOW to MYR
RM1.97293642
|1 STFLOW to TRY
₺18.78679036
|1 STFLOW to JPY
¥69.3069
|1 STFLOW to ARS
ARS$633.80698004
|1 STFLOW to RUB
₽37.1716007
|1 STFLOW to INR
₹40.38744086
|1 STFLOW to IDR
Rp7,574.52337824
|1 STFLOW to KRW
₩648.93898654
|1 STFLOW to PHP
₱26.9141795
|1 STFLOW to EGP
￡E.22.43695376
|1 STFLOW to BRL
R$2.58283714
|1 STFLOW to CAD
C$0.63762348
|1 STFLOW to BDT
৳56.45278028
|1 STFLOW to NGN
₦707.57262394
|1 STFLOW to UAH
₴19.26269774
|1 STFLOW to VES
Bs56.831658
|1 STFLOW to CLP
$449.570758
|1 STFLOW to PKR
Rs130.99928192
|1 STFLOW to KZT
₸251.24675342
|1 STFLOW to THB
฿15.15048834
|1 STFLOW to TWD
NT$13.8382777
|1 STFLOW to AED
د.إ1.69570882
|1 STFLOW to CHF
Fr0.37425726
|1 STFLOW to HKD
HK$3.62244064
|1 STFLOW to MAD
.د.م4.21385952
|1 STFLOW to MXN
$8.71418756
|1 STFLOW to PLN
zł1.72805204
|1 STFLOW to RON
лв2.05148424
|1 STFLOW to SEK
kr4.52343034
|1 STFLOW to BGN
лв0.79009866
|1 STFLOW to HUF
Ft161.60982942
|1 STFLOW to CZK
Kč9.933989
|1 STFLOW to KWD
د.ك0.141386076
|1 STFLOW to ILS
₪1.57557686