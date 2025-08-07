Incrypt Price (INC)
Incrypt (INC) is currently trading at 0.01084919 USD with a market cap of $ 70.08M USD. INC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Incrypt to USD was $ +0.00030637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Incrypt to USD was $ -0.0043952694.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Incrypt to USD was $ -0.0055617623.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Incrypt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00030637
|+2.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0043952694
|-40.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055617623
|-51.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Incrypt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
+2.91%
-5.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
INC is the main currency of the Incrypt ecosystem, used to buy NFT card packs, and purchase in-game items in upcoming RPG/MMO game. It also grants entries into weekly BTC giveaways and is tradable on the open market. When used within the Incrypt platform, INC gives users 3x value compared to its external price, rewarding active participation and fueling long-term engagement. The NFT aspect of this project makes it one of a kind and adds a new level of gaming, not only to the gaming space, but to the crypto space as well.
