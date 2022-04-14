Index Token (IT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Index Token (IT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Index Token (IT) Information Arena Index is a curated discovery hub that spotlights the most relevant and engaging content in the Avalanche and broader Web3 ecosystem. Rather than aggregating everything or offering real-time data, Arena Index focuses on surfacing high-quality, high-signal projects, media, and news through editorial curation and community engagement. We aim to make exploration easier by providing a trusted front page for what matters most—be it emerging dApps, innovative NFTs, or key ecosystem updates. Official Website: https://arenaindex.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://arenaindex.xyz/litepaper.pdf Buy IT Now!

Index Token (IT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Index Token (IT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.13K $ 17.13K $ 17.13K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.13K $ 17.13K $ 17.13K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Index Token (IT) price

Index Token (IT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Index Token (IT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IT's tokenomics, explore IT token's live price!

IT Price Prediction Want to know where IT might be heading? Our IT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See IT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!