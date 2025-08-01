What is Indi (INDI)

Indi is the meme token inspired by Indi, the cat of Sonic’s CEO, Michael Kong. Combining meme culture with a strong community, Indi is here to make its mark in the crypto world. With zero tax, significant burns, and a focus on fairness, we’ve already burned 19.5% of the supply right after launch. Indi is set to become the top meme on the Sonic blockchain. With several interactions from the CEO Michael Kong. Join us as we embrace this exciting new chapter where cuteness meets crypto, following our successful launch on Sonic.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Indi (INDI) Resource Official Website

Indi (INDI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Indi (INDI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INDI token's extensive tokenomics now!