What is Inery ($INR)

Inery is the first-ever layer-0 blockchain programmed for decentralized database management with the vision to enable a new paradigm for data. The blockchain is designed to enable cross-chain communication of data, greater speed, and better security. It addresses database management integrated with blockchain functionalities and distributed database management properties. The Inery database management solution (IneryDB) allows a secure, low-cost, and immutable way for database management where the control of private information remains in the hands of users and enterprises. It sets the base for the web3 future to enable value creation by seamlessly connecting with other systems, applications, and layer-1 networks.

