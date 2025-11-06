ExchangeDEX+
The live Inferium price today is 0 USD. Track real-time IFR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore IFR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Inferium Price (IFR)

1 IFR to USD Live Price:

$0.00018671
$0.00018671$0.00018671
-14.10%1D
Inferium (IFR) Live Price Chart
Inferium (IFR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.060251
$ 0.060251$ 0.060251

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.68%

-14.19%

-51.42%

-51.42%

Inferium (IFR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, IFR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. IFR's all-time high price is $ 0.060251, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, IFR has changed by -1.68% over the past hour, -14.19% over 24 hours, and -51.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Inferium (IFR) Market Information

$ 11.65K
$ 11.65K$ 11.65K

--
----

$ 46.68K
$ 46.68K$ 46.68K

62.40M
62.40M 62.40M

250,000,000.0
250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Inferium is $ 11.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IFR is 62.40M, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.68K.

Inferium (IFR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inferium to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-14.19%
30 Days$ 0-86.98%
60 Days$ 0-94.25%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Inferium (IFR)

What is Inferium AI?

Inferium AI - the first AI infrastructure and analytics hub for verifiable AI inference and agents, with real-time performance metrics and Proof of Inference for unparalleled transparency. The platform enables developers and users to earn rewards based on creation, performance, and feedback.

The platform uniquely aggregates multiple AI models and agents, and proposes the most optimal solution post-inference for every user's needs. This process is underpinned by rigorous validation (heavy technical and human evaluation) to ensure the highest standards of security and privacy.

The story behind Inferium AI?

Inferium AI was born out of the need to simplify and enhance AI model and agent deployment and usage. The team recognized the challenges developers face in verifying and listing AI models and agents, as well as the difficulty users encounter in identifying the best-fit solutions for their needs. By building a platform that facilitates seamless verification, deployment, and intensive inference, Inferium empowers developers to showcase their creations and enables users to access optimal solutions tailored to their requirements.

The project’s journey is driven by a desire to bridge the gap between complex AI technologies, whether models or agents, and user-friendly applications. This is enhanced through rigorous validation and transparency, and a unique framework of technical benchmarking and human evaluation for testing.

What makes Inferium AI unique?

  1. Inferium AI filters the best models and agents for users and developers across both general and niche categories, such as education, customer service, and robotics. For instance, users can discover top-performing, pre-tested niche models to assist with stock trading or medical symptom diagnosis in seconds. The platform also allows side-by-side comparison of up to three models to evaluate their performance in real time.
  2. Inferium AI offers Model PVP for enterprises, enabling B2B clients to benchmark their private models against others in the industry. In sectors like robotics, companies can test the strength of their AI models against competitors and receive private, detailed performance reports.
  3. Model and agent evaluations on Inferium AI are based on a proprietary set of inference criteria, combining both technical benchmarking and human feedback. More information on their evaluation process is available here: https://docs.inferium.io/understanding-inferium/models/evaluate-models
  4. Inferium AI is also the first platform to implement Proof of Inference, delivering an added layer of transparency, accountability, and trust to AI inference operations.

Inferium (IFR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Inferium Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Inferium (IFR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Inferium (IFR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Inferium.

Check the Inferium price prediction now!

IFR to Local Currencies

Inferium (IFR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Inferium (IFR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IFR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Inferium (IFR)

How much is Inferium (IFR) worth today?
The live IFR price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current IFR to USD price?
The current price of IFR to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Inferium?
The market cap for IFR is $ 11.65K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of IFR?
The circulating supply of IFR is 62.40M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IFR?
IFR achieved an ATH price of 0.060251 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IFR?
IFR saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of IFR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IFR is -- USD.
Will IFR go higher this year?
IFR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IFR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
