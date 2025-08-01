What is INFERNO (INF)

Inferno is simple: Use $TITANX and mint $INFERNO. There are 8, twenty four hour mint cycles and 90% buy and burn. eight 24-hour sessions of token minting. Inferno starts the show every Friday at 2pm UTC until Saturday at 2pm UTC. After each 24-hours, claim your tokens Eight consecutive Saturdays for eight weeks. As soon as 50 billion TitanX comes in on day one, the LP pool gets made and thats when the Buy and Burns happen which is making this a truly deflationary token

INFERNO (INF) Resource

INFERNO (INF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INFERNO (INF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INF token's extensive tokenomics now!