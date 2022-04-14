Discover key insights into INFERNO (INF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

INFERNO (INF) Information

Inferno is simple: Use $TITANX and mint $INFERNO. There are 8, twenty four hour mint cycles and 90% buy and burn.

eight 24-hour sessions of token minting.

Inferno starts the show every Friday at 2pm UTC until Saturday at 2pm UTC.

After each 24-hours, claim your tokens

Eight consecutive Saturdays for eight weeks.

As soon as 50 billion TitanX comes in on day one, the LP pool gets made and thats when the Buy and Burns happen which is making this a truly deflationary token