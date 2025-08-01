What is Infinaeon (INF)

Infinaeon: The Infinitely Smarter Blockchain. The new iteration of Defi is here. Changing the way we view blockchains forever. Infinaeon is an innovative Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum, utilizing Ethereum as its native gas currency, similar to Base and Arbitrum. This cutting-edge platform introduces a unique mechanism that sets it apart from other chains: a dynamic allocation of gas fees to a smart contract for multiple purposes. The most important being the underlying asset of the chain will always appreciate in value.

Infinaeon (INF) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Infinaeon (INF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinaeon (INF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INF token's extensive tokenomics now!