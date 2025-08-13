InfiniFi Staked iUSD Price (SIUSD)
InfiniFi Staked iUSD (SIUSD) is currently trading at 1.019 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SIUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SIUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SIUSD price information.
During today, the price change of InfiniFi Staked iUSD to USD was $ +0.00104118.
In the past 30 days, the price change of InfiniFi Staked iUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of InfiniFi Staked iUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of InfiniFi Staked iUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00104118
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of InfiniFi Staked iUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.10%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
infiniFi is a defi protocol that uses fractional reserve banking principles from traditional finance and user steered asset-liability management made possible by blockchain transparency to enhance user returns. Users either stake or remain in naked iUSD or lock for some duration and then the USDC backing they deposited is deployed to various liquid and illiquid defi yield farms like Pendle PTs, Ethena assets like sUSDe and Aave USDC, in a way that is duration matched to user locks. Some portion according to the reserve ratio of the system, is deployed to liquid farms. That capital is used as immediate liquidity for redemptions, the rest of the capital is deployed to higher-yielding duration assets, allowing for superior returns for both liquid and illiquid depositors.
