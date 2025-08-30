Infinitar Governance Token (IGT) Price Information (USD)

Infinitar Governance Token (IGT) real-time price is $0.057346. Over the past 24 hours, IGT traded between a low of $ 0.057102 and a high of $ 0.060437, showing active market volatility. IGT's all-time high price is $ 0.680328, while its all-time low price is $ 0.057102.

In terms of short-term performance, IGT has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -5.11% over 24 hours, and -30.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Infinitar Governance Token (IGT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.78M$ 26.78M $ 26.78M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.15M$ 57.15M $ 57.15M Circulation Supply 468.53M 468.53M 468.53M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Infinitar Governance Token is $ 26.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IGT is 468.53M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.15M.