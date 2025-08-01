What is Infinite BTC Reward (IBR)

$IBR introduces a new concept as the first-ever BTC rewards token, designed to redefine how cryptocurrency holders can generate passive income. By simply holding $IBR in your wallet, you unlock the ability to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards effortlessly, making it an innovative and accessible option for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. The mechanics are elegantly simple yet powerful: a 5/5 rewards tax structure ensures that every transaction within the $IBR ecosystem contributes to the reward pool. 5% of each transaction is collected as a tax redistributed directly to $IBR holders in the form of BTC.

Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Resource Official Website

Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IBR token's extensive tokenomics now!