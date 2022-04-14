Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Tokenomics

Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Infinite BTC Reward (IBR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Information

$IBR introduces a new concept as the first-ever BTC rewards token, designed to redefine how cryptocurrency holders can generate passive income. By simply holding $IBR in your wallet, you unlock the ability to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards effortlessly, making it an innovative and accessible option for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space.

The mechanics are elegantly simple yet powerful: a 5/5 rewards tax structure ensures that every transaction within the $IBR ecosystem contributes to the reward pool. 5% of each transaction is collected as a tax redistributed directly to $IBR holders in the form of BTC.

Official Website:
https://ibr.money/

Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinite BTC Reward (IBR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 23.29K
$ 23.29K$ 23.29K
Total Supply:
$ 998.35M
$ 998.35M$ 998.35M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.35M
$ 998.35M$ 998.35M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 23.29K
$ 23.29K$ 23.29K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00149989
$ 0.00149989$ 0.00149989
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of IBR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many IBR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand IBR's tokenomics, explore IBR token's live price!

IBR Price Prediction

Want to know where IBR might be heading? Our IBR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.