Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) Tokenomics
$IBR introduces a new concept as the first-ever BTC rewards token, designed to redefine how cryptocurrency holders can generate passive income. By simply holding $IBR in your wallet, you unlock the ability to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards effortlessly, making it an innovative and accessible option for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space.
The mechanics are elegantly simple yet powerful: a 5/5 rewards tax structure ensures that every transaction within the $IBR ecosystem contributes to the reward pool. 5% of each transaction is collected as a tax redistributed directly to $IBR holders in the form of BTC.
Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite BTC Reward (IBR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IBR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IBR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
