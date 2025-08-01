Infinite Money Glitch Price (IMG)
Infinite Money Glitch (IMG) is currently trading at 0.00408459 USD with a market cap of $ 4.08M USD. IMG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch to USD was $ -0.000530262399702366.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch to USD was $ -0.0009340558.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch to USD was $ -0.0004225173.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinite Money Glitch to USD was $ -0.001154616954062143.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000530262399702366
|-11.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009340558
|-22.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004225173
|-10.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001154616954062143
|-22.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinite Money Glitch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.76%
-11.49%
-20.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Infinite Money Glitch ($IMG) is revolutionizing DeFi on Solana by leveraging the Token2022 program's advanced tax extension capabilities to create a truly innovative reward system for token holders. At its core, $IMG implements a seamless 5% tax on all transactions - whether buying, selling, or transferring tokens. This tax is automatically collected and distributed to holders in SOL, creating a sustainable passive income stream for the community. What sets $IMG apart is its implementation of Solana's Token2022 program, enabling automated and efficient reward distribution without relying on external smart contracts. Key Features: • Automated SOL Rewards: Holders receive Solana directly to their wallets • Proportional Distribution: Rewards scale with your holding size - the more $IMG you hold, the higher your SOL yield • Fair Tax Structure: Consistent 5% tax across all transactions ensures market stability • Token2022 Integration: Utilizing Solana's latest token program for enhanced efficiency and security • Transparent Distribution: All reward calculations and distributions are verifiable on-chain The Infinite Money Glitch ecosystem is designed to reward long-term holders while maintaining market liquidity. By implementing the tax at the token program level, we've created a more efficient and secure reward system compared to traditional reflection tokens.
