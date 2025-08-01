What is Infinite Money Glitch (IMG)

Infinite Money Glitch ($IMG) is revolutionizing DeFi on Solana by leveraging the Token2022 program's advanced tax extension capabilities to create a truly innovative reward system for token holders. At its core, $IMG implements a seamless 5% tax on all transactions - whether buying, selling, or transferring tokens. This tax is automatically collected and distributed to holders in SOL, creating a sustainable passive income stream for the community. What sets $IMG apart is its implementation of Solana's Token2022 program, enabling automated and efficient reward distribution without relying on external smart contracts. Key Features: • Automated SOL Rewards: Holders receive Solana directly to their wallets • Proportional Distribution: Rewards scale with your holding size - the more $IMG you hold, the higher your SOL yield • Fair Tax Structure: Consistent 5% tax across all transactions ensures market stability • Token2022 Integration: Utilizing Solana's latest token program for enhanced efficiency and security • Transparent Distribution: All reward calculations and distributions are verifiable on-chain The Infinite Money Glitch ecosystem is designed to reward long-term holders while maintaining market liquidity. By implementing the tax at the token program level, we've created a more efficient and secure reward system compared to traditional reflection tokens.

Infinite Money Glitch (IMG) Resource Official Website

Infinite Money Glitch (IMG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Money Glitch (IMG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMG token's extensive tokenomics now!