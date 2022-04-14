Infinite Money Glitch X2 (IMGX2) Tokenomics
Infinite Money Glitch X2 (IMGX2) Information
Infinite Money Glitch X2 ($imgx2) – Double Rewards, Infinite Potential!
$imgx2 is a tax-fee token built on Solana, offering dual rewards to holders. Every transaction incurs a 10% tax fee, where 8% is converted into $img tokens and distributed to holders. Since $img rewards holders in Solana, you’re earning both $img and Solana just by holding $imgx2!
With a 1,000,000,000 supply, 50% is burned at launch for scarcity, while 1% of fees go to buybacks. No team tokens, just big marketing surprises. Hold $imgx2, earn $img, and stack Solana! 🚀
Infinite Money Glitch X2 (IMGX2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinite Money Glitch X2 (IMGX2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Infinite Money Glitch X2 (IMGX2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Money Glitch X2 (IMGX2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IMGX2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IMGX2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand IMGX2's tokenomics, explore IMGX2 token's live price!
IMGX2 Price Prediction
Want to know where IMGX2 might be heading? Our IMGX2 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.