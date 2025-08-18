More About ITP

Infinite Trading Protocol Logo

Infinite Trading Protocol Price (ITP)

Unlisted

1 ITP to USD Live Price:

$0.02734571
$0.02734571$0.02734571
-3.40%1D
mexc
USD
Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-18 15:13:23 (UTC+8)

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02693134
$ 0.02693134$ 0.02693134
24H Low
$ 0.0290136
$ 0.0290136$ 0.0290136
24H High

$ 0.02693134
$ 0.02693134$ 0.02693134

$ 0.0290136
$ 0.0290136$ 0.0290136

$ 0.0290136
$ 0.0290136$ 0.0290136

$ 0.02693134
$ 0.02693134$ 0.02693134

-0.96%

-3.46%

--

--

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) real-time price is $0.02734571. Over the past 24 hours, ITP traded between a low of $ 0.02693134 and a high of $ 0.0290136, showing active market volatility. ITP's all-time high price is $ 0.0290136, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02693134.

In terms of short-term performance, ITP has changed by -0.96% over the past hour, -3.46% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Market Information

$ 121.65K
$ 121.65K$ 121.65K

--
----

$ 18.06M
$ 18.06M$ 18.06M

4.45M
4.45M 4.45M

660,500,136.5351809
660,500,136.5351809 660,500,136.5351809

The current Market Cap of Infinite Trading Protocol is $ 121.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ITP is 4.45M, with a total supply of 660500136.5351809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.06M.

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Infinite Trading Protocol to USD was $ -0.00098024316820354.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinite Trading Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinite Trading Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinite Trading Protocol to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00098024316820354-3.46%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP)

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to help users optimize yields on assets such as USD, ETH, BTC, and MATIC. It features tokenized vaults that execute yield-generating strategies across multiple protocols. These strategies include index-based allocations, delta-neutral positioning, and AI-driven trading. Each vault is represented by an ERC20 token, allowing users to easily track and manage their positions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Infinite Trading Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Infinite Trading Protocol.

Check the Infinite Trading Protocol price prediction now!

ITP to Local Currencies

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ITP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP)

How much is Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) worth today?
The live ITP price in USD is 0.02734571 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ITP to USD price?
The current price of ITP to USD is $ 0.02734571. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Infinite Trading Protocol?
The market cap for ITP is $ 121.65K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ITP?
The circulating supply of ITP is 4.45M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ITP?
ITP achieved an ATH price of 0.0290136 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ITP?
ITP saw an ATL price of 0.02693134 USD.
What is the trading volume of ITP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ITP is -- USD.
Will ITP go higher this year?
ITP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ITP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-18 15:13:23 (UTC+8)

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs

Disclaimer

