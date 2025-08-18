What is Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP)

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to help users optimize yields on assets such as USD, ETH, BTC, and MATIC. It features tokenized vaults that execute yield-generating strategies across multiple protocols. These strategies include index-based allocations, delta-neutral positioning, and AI-driven trading. Each vault is represented by an ERC20 token, allowing users to easily track and manage their positions.

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) How much is Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) worth today? The live ITP price in USD is 0.02734571 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ITP to USD price? $ 0.02734571 . Check out The current price of ITP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Infinite Trading Protocol? The market cap for ITP is $ 121.65K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ITP? The circulating supply of ITP is 4.45M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ITP? ITP achieved an ATH price of 0.0290136 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ITP? ITP saw an ATL price of 0.02693134 USD . What is the trading volume of ITP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ITP is -- USD . Will ITP go higher this year? ITP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ITP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

