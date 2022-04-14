Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Information Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to help users optimize yields on assets such as USD, ETH, BTC, and MATIC. It features tokenized vaults that execute yield-generating strategies across multiple protocols. These strategies include index-based allocations, delta-neutral positioning, and AI-driven trading. Each vault is represented by an ERC20 token, allowing users to easily track and manage their positions. Official Website: https://www.infinitetrading.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.infinitetrading.io/

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 121.09K Total Supply: $ 660.50M Circulating Supply: $ 4.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.98M All-Time High: $ 0.0290136 All-Time Low: $ 0.02693134 Current Price: $ 0.0272112

Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Trading Protocol (ITP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ITP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ITP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ITP's tokenomics, explore ITP token's live price!

