Infinity Games (ING) Information

Beyond the first game, Infinity Angel game, we are going to rebrand as Infinity Games 2.0. As a multi-game platform, Infinity Games plans to expand the ecosystem and maximize the utility of the $ING token by launching various games as well as Infinity Angel. Angel BOX, Angel NFTs, Costume BOX, Costume NFTs, Minion BOX, and Minion NFTs, which were limited to the Infinity Angel game, will eventually be swapped to the Infinity Games Node through additional $ING tokens or through a swap with $ISG. $ING and $ISG tokens can also be made available for purchase of Infinity Games NODE. The various uses and incineration models of $ING can be found in the Tokenomics section at the bottom of the white paper. Thank you to all of you and community participants for coming to Infinity Games 2.0.