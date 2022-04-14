Infinity Games (ING) Tokenomics
Beyond the first game, Infinity Angel game, we are going to rebrand as Infinity Games 2.0. As a multi-game platform, Infinity Games plans to expand the ecosystem and maximize the utility of the $ING token by launching various games as well as Infinity Angel. Angel BOX, Angel NFTs, Costume BOX, Costume NFTs, Minion BOX, and Minion NFTs, which were limited to the Infinity Angel game, will eventually be swapped to the Infinity Games Node through additional $ING tokens or through a swap with $ISG. $ING and $ISG tokens can also be made available for purchase of Infinity Games NODE. The various uses and incineration models of $ING can be found in the Tokenomics section at the bottom of the white paper. Thank you to all of you and community participants for coming to Infinity Games 2.0.
Understanding the tokenomics of Infinity Games (ING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
