What is Infinity Skies (ISKY)

In Infinity Skies, players will build, socialize, trade, and undertake numerous adventures. Skyblocks (ISKY) tokens are the fuel that powers the Infinity Skies platform. Players will compete to build the most prestigious castle in the community while collecting rare NFT decorations, skins, and building components. They own their island in the sky on which they can build their castle and allow other users to visit. The ultimate goal is to become the King of Infinity Skies.

Infinity Skies (ISKY) Resource Official Website

Infinity Skies (ISKY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinity Skies (ISKY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ISKY token's extensive tokenomics now!