Infinity (8) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Infinity (8), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Infinity (8) Information

INFINITY (8) is a self-sustaining, deflationary PoW token designed to leverage Sonic’s FeeM mechanics and create a perpetual flywheel of value and demand. NFINITY is a PoW token programmed for the perpetual growth. Its core design revolves around a direct value feedback loop created by Sonic’s FeeM mechanism – 90% of all gas fees spent on mining Infinity are automatically reinvested into the token. INFINITY introduces the fastest emission reduction schedule ever deployed in a PoW token.

Official Website:
https://8finity.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://paragraph.com/@wagmi1337/infinity

Infinity (8) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinity (8), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 46.26K
$ 46.26K
Total Supply:
$ 88.89M
$ 88.89M
Circulating Supply:
$ 88.89M
$ 88.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 46.26K
$ 46.26K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01459634
$ 0.01459634
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00051827
$ 0.00051827

Infinity (8) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Infinity (8) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 8 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 8 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand 8's tokenomics, explore 8 token's live price!

8 Price Prediction

Want to know where 8 might be heading? Our 8 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.