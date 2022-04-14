Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) Tokenomics
Inflation is a continuous rise in the price level. Inflation means the value of money will fall and purchase relatively fewer goods than previously. Gas prices are rising. Real estate prices are soaring. Consumer goods companies are charging more for household basics like toilet paper, peanut butter and soft drinks. All of which is resurrecting fears of an economic threat that has all but disappeared over the past generation: Runaway inflation. And truth be told, inflation is rising throughout the world, with little solutions/benefits for the everyday Joes.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IHC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IHC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
