Infrared Bera Price (IBERA)
Infrared Bera (IBERA) is currently trading at 1.89 USD with a market cap of $ 154.72M USD. IBERA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the IBERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IBERA price information.
During today, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -0.158652199737814.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ +0.4339952190.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -0.4099043340.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -1.461312883706364.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.158652199737814
|-7.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4339952190
|+22.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4099043340
|-21.68%
|90 Days
|$ -1.461312883706364
|-43.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Infrared Bera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
-7.75%
-13.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 IBERA to VND
₫49,735.35
|1 IBERA to AUD
A$2.9295
|1 IBERA to GBP
￡1.4175
|1 IBERA to EUR
€1.6443
|1 IBERA to USD
$1.89
|1 IBERA to MYR
RM8.0703
|1 IBERA to TRY
₺76.8474
|1 IBERA to JPY
¥283.5
|1 IBERA to ARS
ARS$2,592.5886
|1 IBERA to RUB
₽153.279
|1 IBERA to INR
₹165.0348
|1 IBERA to IDR
Rp30,983.6016
|1 IBERA to KRW
₩2,647.0584
|1 IBERA to PHP
₱110.1492
|1 IBERA to EGP
￡E.91.7973
|1 IBERA to BRL
R$10.584
|1 IBERA to CAD
C$2.6082
|1 IBERA to BDT
৳230.9202
|1 IBERA to NGN
₦2,894.3271
|1 IBERA to UAH
₴78.7941
|1 IBERA to VES
Bs232.47
|1 IBERA to CLP
$1,838.97
|1 IBERA to PKR
Rs535.8528
|1 IBERA to KZT
₸1,027.7253
|1 IBERA to THB
฿62.0109
|1 IBERA to TWD
NT$56.6244
|1 IBERA to AED
د.إ6.9363
|1 IBERA to CHF
Fr1.5309
|1 IBERA to HKD
HK$14.8365
|1 IBERA to MAD
.د.م17.2368
|1 IBERA to MXN
$35.6832
|1 IBERA to PLN
zł7.0686
|1 IBERA to RON
лв8.3916
|1 IBERA to SEK
kr18.5031
|1 IBERA to BGN
лв3.2319
|1 IBERA to HUF
Ft661.7646
|1 IBERA to CZK
Kč40.6728
|1 IBERA to KWD
د.ك0.57834
|1 IBERA to ILS
₪6.4071