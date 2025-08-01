More About IBERA

Infrared Bera Price (IBERA)

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Live Price Chart

$1.89
-7.70%1D
USD

Price of Infrared Bera (IBERA) Today

Infrared Bera (IBERA) is currently trading at 1.89 USD with a market cap of $ 154.72M USD. IBERA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Infrared Bera Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.75%
Infrared Bera 24-hour price change
81.88M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the IBERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IBERA price information.

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -0.158652199737814.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ +0.4339952190.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -0.4099043340.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -1.461312883706364.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.158652199737814-7.75%
30 Days$ +0.4339952190+22.96%
60 Days$ -0.4099043340-21.68%
90 Days$ -1.461312883706364-43.60%

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Infrared Bera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.84
$ 2.1
$ 2.1$ 2.1

$ 8.98
+0.34%

-7.75%

-13.67%

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 154.72M
--
81.88M
What is Infrared Bera (IBERA)

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Resource

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infrared Bera (IBERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IBERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infrared Bera (IBERA)

Disclaimer

