Infrasta Logo

Infrasta Price (INFRAS)

Unlisted

Infrasta (INFRAS) Live Price Chart

$0.00025555
$0.00025555$0.00025555
-44.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Infrasta (INFRAS) Today

Infrasta (INFRAS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 23.39K USD. INFRAS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Infrasta Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-44.57%
Infrasta 24-hour price change
91.24M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the INFRAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INFRAS price information.

Infrasta (INFRAS) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ -0.000205492560678676.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infrasta to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000205492560678676-44.57%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Infrasta (INFRAS) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Infrasta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00154406
$ 0.00154406$ 0.00154406

+0.32%

-44.57%

--

Infrasta (INFRAS) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 23.39K
$ 23.39K$ 23.39K

--
----

91.24M
91.24M 91.24M

What is Infrasta (INFRAS)

Infrasta is a decentralized infrastructure network that turns everyday devices such as smartphones and sensors into passive data nodes. Users can contribute real-world data like noise levels, temperature, GPS, and air quality and earn rewards. The platform enables verifiable, privacy-preserving data to be used by dApps, AI models, and DePIN ecosystems, helping power Ethereum’s physical layer. No mining, staking, or crypto experience is required

Infrasta (INFRAS) Resource

Official Website

Infrasta (INFRAS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Infrasta (INFRAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INFRAS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infrasta (INFRAS)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

