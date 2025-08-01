Injective Quants Price (QUNT)
Injective Quants (QUNT) is currently trading at 0.00299599 USD with a market cap of $ 1.81M USD. QUNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the QUNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QUNT price information.
During today, the price change of Injective Quants to USD was $ -0.000169967905839746.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Injective Quants to USD was $ +0.0014809675.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Injective Quants to USD was $ +0.0000242827.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Injective Quants to USD was $ +0.0001841798175265282.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000169967905839746
|-5.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014809675
|+49.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000242827
|+0.81%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001841798175265282
|+6.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Injective Quants: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-5.36%
+8.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$QUNT will sit on faces.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Injective Quants (QUNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUNT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 QUNT to VND
₫78.83947685
|1 QUNT to AUD
A$0.0046437845
|1 QUNT to GBP
￡0.0022469925
|1 QUNT to EUR
€0.0026065113
|1 QUNT to USD
$0.00299599
|1 QUNT to MYR
RM0.0127928773
|1 QUNT to TRY
₺0.1218169534
|1 QUNT to JPY
¥0.4493985
|1 QUNT to ARS
ARS$4.1097193226
|1 QUNT to RUB
₽0.2410273955
|1 QUNT to INR
₹0.2618794859
|1 QUNT to IDR
Rp49.1145823056
|1 QUNT to KRW
₩4.2078379951
|1 QUNT to PHP
₱0.1745164175
|1 QUNT to EGP
￡E.0.1454852744
|1 QUNT to BRL
R$0.0167475841
|1 QUNT to CAD
C$0.0041344662
|1 QUNT to BDT
৳0.3660500582
|1 QUNT to NGN
₦4.5880291261
|1 QUNT to UAH
₴0.1249028231
|1 QUNT to VES
Bs0.36850677
|1 QUNT to CLP
$2.91509827
|1 QUNT to PKR
Rs0.8494230848
|1 QUNT to KZT
₸1.6291294823
|1 QUNT to THB
฿0.0982385121
|1 QUNT to TWD
NT$0.0897299005
|1 QUNT to AED
د.إ0.0109952833
|1 QUNT to CHF
Fr0.0024267519
|1 QUNT to HKD
HK$0.0234885616
|1 QUNT to MAD
.د.م0.0273234288
|1 QUNT to MXN
$0.0565043714
|1 QUNT to PLN
zł0.0112050026
|1 QUNT to RON
лв0.0133021956
|1 QUNT to SEK
kr0.0293307421
|1 QUNT to BGN
лв0.0051231429
|1 QUNT to HUF
Ft1.0479074223
|1 QUNT to CZK
Kč0.064413785
|1 QUNT to KWD
د.ك0.00091677294
|1 QUNT to ILS
₪0.0102163259