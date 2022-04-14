INN (BLOCK INN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into INN (BLOCK INN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

INN (BLOCK INN) Information Block Inn is a blockchain-based platform designed for the real estate rental market, focusing on security, transparency, and crypto payments. It offers short-term rentals, tokenized property investments, and fractional ownership, allowing users to buy "Blocks" of a property and trade them flexibly. Block Inn's smart contracts enable transparent transactions, immutable reviews, and decentralized dispute resolution. Additionally, it includes plans for real-world asset data sales, compliance measures, and community governance, aiming to redefine rental transactions and property investments within Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. Official Website: https://blockinn.estate/ Whitepaper: https://blockinn.gitbook.io/blockinn/ Buy BLOCK INN Now!

INN (BLOCK INN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for INN (BLOCK INN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 81.19K $ 81.19K $ 81.19K Total Supply: $ 110.00M $ 110.00M $ 110.00M Circulating Supply: $ 110.00M $ 110.00M $ 110.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.19K $ 81.19K $ 81.19K All-Time High: $ 0.025923 $ 0.025923 $ 0.025923 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00073807 $ 0.00073807 $ 0.00073807 Learn more about INN (BLOCK INN) price

INN (BLOCK INN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of INN (BLOCK INN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLOCK INN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLOCK INN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLOCK INN's tokenomics, explore BLOCK INN token's live price!

