Innovia AI (INVAAI) Tokenomics
Innovia AI (INVAAI) Information
Innovia AI is focused on delivering AI tools that not only solve today’s challenges but lay the groundwork for more!
Our mission starts with Butler Bot, a Telegram tool that combines real-time automation, moderation, and intelligence to streamline how telegram communities operate.
As communities are what drive the success of projects, we’re focused on delivering tools that not only solve today’s challenges but lay the groundwork for a smarter, safer, and more efficient telegram user base.
Innovia AI (INVAAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Innovia AI (INVAAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Innovia AI (INVAAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Innovia AI (INVAAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INVAAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INVAAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand INVAAI's tokenomics, explore INVAAI token's live price!
INVAAI Price Prediction
Want to know where INVAAI might be heading? Our INVAAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.