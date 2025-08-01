Innovosens Price (ISENS)
Innovosens (ISENS) is currently trading at 0.00009105 USD with a market cap of $ 95.27K USD. ISENS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Innovosens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Innovosens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Innovosens to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Innovosens to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Innovosens: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.14%
-14.21%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are a pioneering health-tech company transforming real-time performance and safety through sweat-sensing biowearables. From athletes to frontline workers, our flagship wearable Hydrosense tracks hydration and electrolyte loss non-invasively—unlocking a new frontier in human physiology, powered by digital biomarkers and Web3. Backed by Sony, the European Commission, and a strong network of researchers and investors, we’re bringing sweat to the blockchain—combining health, innovation, and decentralization.
