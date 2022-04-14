Discover key insights into Innovosens (ISENS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Innovosens (ISENS) Information

We are a pioneering health-tech company transforming real-time performance and safety through sweat-sensing biowearables.

From athletes to frontline workers, our flagship wearable Hydrosense tracks hydration and electrolyte loss non-invasively—unlocking a new frontier in human physiology, powered by digital biomarkers and Web3.

Backed by Sony, the European Commission, and a strong network of researchers and investors, we’re bringing sweat to the blockchain—combining health, innovation, and decentralization.