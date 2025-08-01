Inspira Price (INSPI)
Inspira (INSPI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 34.75K USD. INSPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the INSPI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INSPI price information.
During today, the price change of Inspira to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inspira to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inspira to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inspira to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-16.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-87.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Inspira: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-16.50%
-47.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Inspira is a pioneering AI-powered EduFi platform that combines real-time, human-like AI tutors with blockchain-based incentive systems to create a decentralized, accessible, and intelligent educational ecosystem. It offers a full suite of tools, including Learn-to-Earn rewards, smart contract security scanners, AI content verification, and multilingual support. By integrating education, AI, and Web3 technology, Inspira empowers students, teachers, developers, and lifelong learners to engage in personalized education while earning rewards, ensuring a borderless and equitable learning experience.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Inspira (INSPI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INSPI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INSPI to VND
₫--
|1 INSPI to AUD
A$--
|1 INSPI to GBP
￡--
|1 INSPI to EUR
€--
|1 INSPI to USD
$--
|1 INSPI to MYR
RM--
|1 INSPI to TRY
₺--
|1 INSPI to JPY
¥--
|1 INSPI to ARS
ARS$--
|1 INSPI to RUB
₽--
|1 INSPI to INR
₹--
|1 INSPI to IDR
Rp--
|1 INSPI to KRW
₩--
|1 INSPI to PHP
₱--
|1 INSPI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 INSPI to BRL
R$--
|1 INSPI to CAD
C$--
|1 INSPI to BDT
৳--
|1 INSPI to NGN
₦--
|1 INSPI to UAH
₴--
|1 INSPI to VES
Bs--
|1 INSPI to CLP
$--
|1 INSPI to PKR
Rs--
|1 INSPI to KZT
₸--
|1 INSPI to THB
฿--
|1 INSPI to TWD
NT$--
|1 INSPI to AED
د.إ--
|1 INSPI to CHF
Fr--
|1 INSPI to HKD
HK$--
|1 INSPI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 INSPI to MXN
$--
|1 INSPI to PLN
zł--
|1 INSPI to RON
лв--
|1 INSPI to SEK
kr--
|1 INSPI to BGN
лв--
|1 INSPI to HUF
Ft--
|1 INSPI to CZK
Kč--
|1 INSPI to KWD
د.ك--
|1 INSPI to ILS
₪--