Inspira (INSPI) Information Inspira is a pioneering AI-powered EduFi platform that combines real-time, human-like AI tutors with blockchain-based incentive systems to create a decentralized, accessible, and intelligent educational ecosystem. It offers a full suite of tools, including Learn-to-Earn rewards, smart contract security scanners, AI content verification, and multilingual support. By integrating education, AI, and Web3 technology, Inspira empowers students, teachers, developers, and lifelong learners to engage in personalized education while earning rewards, ensuring a borderless and equitable learning experience. Official Website: https://inspirahub.net Whitepaper: https://wiki.inspirahub.net Buy INSPI Now!

Inspira (INSPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Inspira (INSPI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.07K $ 28.07K $ 28.07K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 456.90M $ 456.90M $ 456.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 61.43K $ 61.43K $ 61.43K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Inspira (INSPI) price

Inspira (INSPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inspira (INSPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INSPI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INSPI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INSPI's tokenomics, explore INSPI token's live price!

