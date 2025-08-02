Instadapp DAI Price (IDAI)
Instadapp DAI (IDAI) is currently trading at 1.15 USD with a market cap of $ 399.50 USD. IDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Instadapp DAI to USD was $ -0.000164189898823.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Instadapp DAI to USD was $ +0.0008393850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Instadapp DAI to USD was $ +0.0020585000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Instadapp DAI to USD was $ +0.0007926683667533.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000164189898823
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008393850
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0020585000
|+0.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0007926683667533
|+0.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Instadapp DAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 IDAI to VND
₫30,262.25
|1 IDAI to AUD
A$1.771
|1 IDAI to GBP
￡0.8625
|1 IDAI to EUR
€0.989
|1 IDAI to USD
$1.15
|1 IDAI to MYR
RM4.9105
|1 IDAI to TRY
₺46.759
|1 IDAI to JPY
¥170.2
|1 IDAI to ARS
ARS$1,566.7485
|1 IDAI to RUB
₽92
|1 IDAI to INR
₹100.2225
|1 IDAI to IDR
Rp18,852.456
|1 IDAI to KRW
₩1,597.212
|1 IDAI to PHP
₱66.3895
|1 IDAI to EGP
￡E.55.959
|1 IDAI to BRL
R$6.371
|1 IDAI to CAD
C$1.5755
|1 IDAI to BDT
৳140.53
|1 IDAI to NGN
₦1,761.0985
|1 IDAI to UAH
₴48.047
|1 IDAI to VES
Bs141.45
|1 IDAI to CLP
$1,114.35
|1 IDAI to PKR
Rs326.232
|1 IDAI to KZT
₸623.9785
|1 IDAI to THB
฿37.398
|1 IDAI to TWD
NT$34.201
|1 IDAI to AED
د.إ4.2205
|1 IDAI to CHF
Fr0.92
|1 IDAI to HKD
HK$9.016
|1 IDAI to MAD
.د.م10.5225
|1 IDAI to MXN
$21.712
|1 IDAI to PLN
zł4.2435
|1 IDAI to RON
лв5.037
|1 IDAI to SEK
kr11.1205
|1 IDAI to BGN
лв1.9435
|1 IDAI to HUF
Ft396.0025
|1 IDAI to CZK
Kč24.4375
|1 IDAI to KWD
د.ك0.35075
|1 IDAI to ILS
₪3.9215