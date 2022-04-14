Instadapp ETH v2 (IETH V2) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Instadapp is a DeFi (decentralized finance) management platform that allows users to seamlessly access and manage multiple DeFi protocols through a single interface. It provides an easy-to-use dashboard for users to monitor their DeFi positions and execute transactions across multiple protocols with a few clicks.
What makes your project unique? Instadapp stands out in the DeFi space by providing a user-friendly interface and allowing users to manage multiple protocols in one place. It also offers advanced features such as automatic portfolio rebalancing, multi-step transactions, and advanced lending strategies.
History of your project. Instadapp was founded in 2018 by Sowmay Jain and Samyak Jain. The project started as a simple tool for managing MakerDAO CDPs Collateralized Debt Positions, but has since grown to support multiple protocols and become a popular DeFi management platform.
What’s next for your project? Instadapp is constantly improving its platform and adding support for new protocols. They have recently launched their Avocado wallet their entry into Account Abstraction
What can your token be used for? iETH v2 is a tokenized deposit from the Instadapp Lite Vaults
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Instadapp ETH v2 (IETH V2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Instadapp ETH v2 (IETH V2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IETH V2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IETH V2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.