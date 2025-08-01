InsurAce Price (INSUR)
InsurAce (INSUR) is currently trading at 0.00419297 USD with a market cap of $ 289.14K USD. INSUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of InsurAce to USD was $ +0.00022212.
In the past 30 days, the price change of InsurAce to USD was $ +0.0021304916.
In the past 60 days, the price change of InsurAce to USD was $ +0.0007227258.
In the past 90 days, the price change of InsurAce to USD was $ -0.000248756063594213.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00022212
|+5.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021304916
|+50.81%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007227258
|+17.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000248756063594213
|-5.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of InsurAce: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
+5.59%
+35.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The INSUR token is the governance token for InsurAce protocol, a DeFi insurance protocol.
Understanding the tokenomics of InsurAce (INSUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INSUR token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 INSUR to VND
₫110.33800555
|1 INSUR to AUD
A$0.0064991035
|1 INSUR to GBP
￡0.0031866572
|1 INSUR to EUR
€0.0036478839
|1 INSUR to USD
$0.00419297
|1 INSUR to MYR
RM0.0179039819
|1 INSUR to TRY
₺0.1704442305
|1 INSUR to JPY
¥0.6289455
|1 INSUR to ARS
ARS$5.7516646678
|1 INSUR to RUB
₽0.3402175858
|1 INSUR to INR
₹0.3670106641
|1 INSUR to IDR
Rp68.7372021168
|1 INSUR to KRW
₩5.8889844353
|1 INSUR to PHP
₱0.2442824322
|1 INSUR to EGP
￡E.0.2038622014
|1 INSUR to BRL
R$0.0234387023
|1 INSUR to CAD
C$0.0057862986
|1 INSUR to BDT
৳0.5122970746
|1 INSUR to NGN
₦6.4210723283
|1 INSUR to UAH
₴0.1748049193
|1 INSUR to VES
Bs0.51573531
|1 INSUR to CLP
$4.07975981
|1 INSUR to PKR
Rs1.1887908544
|1 INSUR to KZT
₸2.2800112969
|1 INSUR to THB
฿0.1377809942
|1 INSUR to TWD
NT$0.1254955921
|1 INSUR to AED
د.إ0.0153881999
|1 INSUR to CHF
Fr0.0033963057
|1 INSUR to HKD
HK$0.0328728848
|1 INSUR to MAD
.د.م0.0382398864
|1 INSUR to MXN
$0.0794987112
|1 INSUR to PLN
zł0.0157236375
|1 INSUR to RON
лв0.0186587165
|1 INSUR to SEK
kr0.0411749654
|1 INSUR to BGN
лв0.0071699787
|1 INSUR to HUF
Ft1.469635985
|1 INSUR to CZK
Kč0.0903165738
|1 INSUR to KWD
د.ك0.00128304882
|1 INSUR to ILS
₪0.0142980277