What is inSure DeFi (SURE)

inSure DeFi is a community-based crypto asset insurance ecosystem, where users can insure their crypto-portfolio by buying SURE tokens with fiat and other cryptocurrencies. inSure is designed to distribute crypto ownership risks amongst a liquidity pool, with insurance premiums determined by a Dynamic Pricing Model that leverages Chainlink. Capital required to back the risks at any point in time is based on the market pricing of SURE tokens, as well as community demand for insurance of crypto portfolios. A decentralized support system called the inSure DAO is also used to diligently process all the insurance claims, wherein voters make sure that any fraudulent claims are flagged and only valid claims are fulfilled. inSure DeFi is a Decentralized Insurance Ecosystem, trusted by thousands of community members to protect their crypto portfolios from scams, exchange closures, and drastic devaluations. inSure DeFi provides insurance solutions for the crypto space to stabilize and secure Crypto & DeFi portfolios.

inSure DeFi (SURE) Resource Official Website

inSure DeFi (SURE) Tokenomics

