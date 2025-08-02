intellika AI Price (INTAI)
intellika AI (INTAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 17.39K USD. INTAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of intellika AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of intellika AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of intellika AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of intellika AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of intellika AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-5.77%
-9.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
intellika AI token aims to revolutionize the platform economy by decentralizing profit-sharing mechanisms through blockchain technology and AI Agents. In today's platform systems, users contribute significantly to the success of platforms like Meta but receive no share of the advertising revenue. intellika AI ecosystem addresses this by enabling a protocol economy where users are fairly rewarded for their participation. Our innovative transaction fee distribution ensures continuous rewards to token holders, facilitates token buybacks and burns, enhances liquidity, and supports marketing and CEX listings, driving sustained value growth.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
