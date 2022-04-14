International Klein Blue (IKB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into International Klein Blue (IKB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

International Klein Blue (IKB) Information IKB is the first art meme token that reimagines the concept of art ownership in the digital age. Inspired by the radical artistic philosophy of Yves Klein, IKB challenges the traditional notion of material art by creating a fungible token that embodies the immaterial and experiential aspects of art. The project represents a shift from physical artwork to a digital experience, allowing collectors to own a part of the conceptual journey that transcends physical mediums. Official Website: https://ikb-token.co/ Buy IKB Now!

International Klein Blue (IKB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for International Klein Blue (IKB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 174.69K $ 174.69K $ 174.69K Total Supply: $ 824.63M $ 824.63M $ 824.63M Circulating Supply: $ 824.63M $ 824.63M $ 824.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 174.69K $ 174.69K $ 174.69K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021184 $ 0.00021184 $ 0.00021184 Learn more about International Klein Blue (IKB) price

International Klein Blue (IKB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of International Klein Blue (IKB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IKB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IKB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IKB's tokenomics, explore IKB token's live price!

