International Meme Fund (IMF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into International Meme Fund (IMF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

International Meme Fund (IMF) Information International Meme Fund (IMF) is a decentralized credit protocol on Ethereum that unlocks stablecoin liquidity using memecoins as collateral. It operates through pooled credit markets with isolated lending vaults integrated via Morpho. The protocol's native token, IMF, governs how liquidity is allocated across supported markets. By treating memes as signal and credit as infrastructure, IMF enables communities to coordinate access to capital and turn belief into buying power. Official Website: https://imf.bz Whitepaper: https://docs.imf.bz

International Meme Fund (IMF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for International Meme Fund (IMF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.75M Total Supply: $ 33.00M Circulating Supply: $ 31.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.18M All-Time High: $ 2.23 All-Time Low: $ 0.0241715 Current Price: $ 0.399415

International Meme Fund (IMF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of International Meme Fund (IMF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IMF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IMF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

IMF Price Prediction Want to know where IMF might be heading? Our IMF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

