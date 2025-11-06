Internet Capital Memes (ICM) Price Information (USD)

Internet Capital Memes (ICM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ICM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ICM's all-time high price is $ 0.00210979, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ICM has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +7.33% over 24 hours, and -35.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Internet Capital Memes (ICM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.77K$ 98.77K $ 98.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.77K$ 98.77K $ 98.77K Circulation Supply 995.12M 995.12M 995.12M Total Supply 995,119,675.496525 995,119,675.496525 995,119,675.496525

The current Market Cap of Internet Capital Memes is $ 98.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ICM is 995.12M, with a total supply of 995119675.496525. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.77K.