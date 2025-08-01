Internxt Price (INXT)
Internxt (INXT) is currently trading at 0.03675202 USD with a market cap of $ 41.14K USD. INXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the INXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INXT price information.
During today, the price change of Internxt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Internxt to USD was $ +0.0142497173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Internxt to USD was $ -0.0271040708.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Internxt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0142497173
|+38.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0271040708
|-73.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Internxt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Internxt is a Peer-To-Peer cloud computing network that allows users from all over the globe to cooperate in the creation of a distributed internet. Users can sell the resources of their machines to those looking to host their data in a more private, secure and efficient network. Make the transition to the most intuitive and complete distributed cloud platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Internxt (INXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INXT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INXT to VND
₫967.1294063
|1 INXT to AUD
A$0.0565981108
|1 INXT to GBP
￡0.027564015
|1 INXT to EUR
€0.0316067372
|1 INXT to USD
$0.03675202
|1 INXT to MYR
RM0.1569311254
|1 INXT to TRY
₺1.4936020928
|1 INXT to JPY
¥5.43929896
|1 INXT to ARS
ARS$50.4142159148
|1 INXT to RUB
₽2.9405291202
|1 INXT to INR
₹3.2055111844
|1 INXT to IDR
Rp602.4920347488
|1 INXT to KRW
₩50.9735816592
|1 INXT to PHP
₱2.1216941146
|1 INXT to EGP
￡E.1.7868832124
|1 INXT to BRL
R$0.2036061908
|1 INXT to CAD
C$0.0503502674
|1 INXT to BDT
৳4.491096844
|1 INXT to NGN
₦56.2816759078
|1 INXT to UAH
₴1.5354993956
|1 INXT to VES
Bs4.52049846
|1 INXT to CLP
$35.57595536
|1 INXT to PKR
Rs10.4258130336
|1 INXT to KZT
₸19.9412785318
|1 INXT to THB
฿1.1951756904
|1 INXT to TWD
NT$1.089697393
|1 INXT to AED
د.إ0.1348799134
|1 INXT to CHF
Fr0.029401616
|1 INXT to HKD
HK$0.288503357
|1 INXT to MAD
.د.م0.336280983
|1 INXT to MXN
$0.6898354154
|1 INXT to PLN
zł0.1356149538
|1 INXT to RON
лв0.1613413678
|1 INXT to SEK
kr0.354656993
|1 INXT to BGN
лв0.0621109138
|1 INXT to HUF
Ft12.6467376022
|1 INXT to CZK
Kč0.7802453846
|1 INXT to KWD
د.ك0.0112093661
|1 INXT to ILS
₪0.1245893478