Interport Token Price (ITP)
Interport Token (ITP) is currently trading at 0.0126356 USD with a market cap of $ 441.39K USD. ITP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ITP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ITP price information.
During today, the price change of Interport Token to USD was $ -0.00016914100231466.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Interport Token to USD was $ +0.0069600902.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Interport Token to USD was $ +0.0070195774.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Interport Token to USD was $ +0.007263030081174781.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00016914100231466
|-1.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0069600902
|+55.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0070195774
|+55.55%
|90 Days
|$ +0.007263030081174781
|+135.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Interport Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.32%
+1.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Interport is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows you to perform Interchain swaps (cross-chain swaps) at the best rate due to cross chain liquidity aggregation contracts that source over 250 DEXes and liquidity sources looking for the best price! The protocol works with cross-chain messages to communicate with contracts on other chains and build transactions. Users always know the exact amount of desired tokens they will receive on another chain!
