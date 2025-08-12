What is INTEXCOIN (INTX)

The world’s first direct aid project which provides aid With IntexcharIty, we reach directly to the needy. Our Goal; To build a new eco system based on community power, trust and social benefit creation and to ensure Intexcoin is valuable and seen as a reliable currency used all over the world. With this appraisal, in a cumulative increase, we are aiming to provide more and more life support for those in need.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

INTEXCOIN (INTX) Resource Official Website

INTEXCOIN (INTX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INTEXCOIN (INTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INTX token's extensive tokenomics now!