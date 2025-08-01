More About INT

Intrepid Token Logo

Intrepid Token Price (INT)

Intrepid Token (INT) Live Price Chart

$5.01
$5.01$5.01
-1.00%1D
USD

Price of Intrepid Token (INT) Today

Intrepid Token (INT) is currently trading at 5.01 USD with a market cap of $ 453.09K USD. INT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Intrepid Token Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.08%
Intrepid Token 24-hour price change
90.48K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the INT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INT price information.

Intrepid Token (INT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ -0.055010641540548.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ +1.1321608020.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ +0.3565216200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Intrepid Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.055010641540548-1.08%
30 Days$ +1.1321608020+22.60%
60 Days$ +0.3565216200+7.12%
90 Days$ 0--

Intrepid Token (INT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Intrepid Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.9
$ 4.9$ 4.9

$ 5.08
$ 5.08$ 5.08

$ 14.27
$ 14.27$ 14.27

--

-1.08%

-3.80%

Intrepid Token (INT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 453.09K
$ 453.09K$ 453.09K

--
----

90.48K
90.48K 90.48K

What is Intrepid Token (INT)

INT is the token of Intrepidgains community DAO. The current utility will allow holders to access a proprietary application. The app operates by employing mathematical correlations, utilizing formulas such as Bayes' theorem, to analyze the relationship between a project's performance and its fundamental attributes. We collect data on a project at a specific point in time, examining how various attributes relate to its performance. The app assigns scores to projects: higher scores indicate a positive correlation with attributes historically associated with higher return on investment (ROI), while lower scores suggest a link with attributes typically leading to poor performance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Intrepid Token (INT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Intrepid Token (INT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Intrepid Token (INT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Intrepid Token (INT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

INT to Local Currencies

1 INT to VND
131,838.15
1 INT to AUD
A$7.7655
1 INT to GBP
3.8076
1 INT to EUR
4.3587
1 INT to USD
$5.01
1 INT to MYR
RM21.3927
1 INT to TRY
203.6565
1 INT to JPY
¥751.5
1 INT to ARS
ARS$6,872.4174
1 INT to RUB
406.5114
1 INT to INR
438.5253
1 INT to IDR
Rp82,131.1344
1 INT to KRW
7,036.4949
1 INT to PHP
291.8826
1 INT to EGP
￡E.243.5862
1 INT to BRL
R$28.0059
1 INT to CAD
C$6.9138
1 INT to BDT
612.1218
1 INT to NGN
7,672.2639
1 INT to UAH
208.8669
1 INT to VES
Bs616.23
1 INT to CLP
$4,874.73
1 INT to PKR
Rs1,420.4352
1 INT to KZT
2,724.2877
1 INT to THB
฿164.6286
1 INT to TWD
NT$149.9493
1 INT to AED
د.إ18.3867
1 INT to CHF
Fr4.0581
1 INT to HKD
HK$39.2784
1 INT to MAD
.د.م45.6912
1 INT to MXN
$94.9896
1 INT to PLN
18.7875
1 INT to RON
лв22.2945
1 INT to SEK
kr49.1982
1 INT to BGN
лв8.5671
1 INT to HUF
Ft1,756.005
1 INT to CZK
107.9154
1 INT to KWD
د.ك1.53306
1 INT to ILS
17.0841