What is INU (INU)

INU is a memecoin relating to a shiba inu. The community of this meme use this INU for their profile pictures and some claim that its the cutest shiba on the internet. Come check us out and chill in our community telegram. You wont be disappointed with our community, as we focus on good vibes and making funny memes that we can all relate to. We smash raids, we work hard, and most importantly we have fun.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

INU (INU) Resource Official Website

INU (INU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INU (INU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INU token's extensive tokenomics now!