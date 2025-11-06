Inu Hariko (HARIKO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00006389 24H High $ 0.00011096 All Time High $ 0.00034103 Lowest Price $ 0.00004263 Price Change (1H) +6.00% Price Change (1D) +17.29% Price Change (7D) -43.86%

Inu Hariko (HARIKO) real-time price is $0.00007511. Over the past 24 hours, HARIKO traded between a low of $ 0.00006389 and a high of $ 0.00011096, showing active market volatility. HARIKO's all-time high price is $ 0.00034103, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004263.

In terms of short-term performance, HARIKO has changed by +6.00% over the past hour, +17.29% over 24 hours, and -43.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Inu Hariko (HARIKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.33K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.33K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Inu Hariko is $ 75.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HARIKO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.33K.