Inu Hariko (HARIKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Inu Hariko (HARIKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 67.41K $ 67.41K $ 67.41K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.41K $ 67.41K $ 67.41K All-Time High: $ 0.00034103 $ 0.00034103 $ 0.00034103 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004263 $ 0.00004263 $ 0.00004263 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Inu Hariko (HARIKO) Information A community-driven memecoin inspired by Japan's Edo-era symbol of prosperity, protection, and good fortune. Inu Hariko (HARIKO) is a community-driven memecoin on Ethereum inspired by Japan's Edo-era symbol of prosperity and protection. Rooted in over 400 years of tradition, Inu Hariko brings cultural heritage into the digital age. The project celebrates good fortune, creativity, and community spirit while bridging ancient symbolism with modern blockchain culture. Official Website: https://inuhariko.com/

Inu Hariko (HARIKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inu Hariko (HARIKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HARIKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HARIKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HARIKO's tokenomics, explore HARIKO token's live price!

