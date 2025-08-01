Inu Inu Price (INUINU)
Inu Inu (INUINU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 418.25K USD. INUINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the INUINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INUINU price information.
During today, the price change of Inu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inu Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+49.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+46.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Inu Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-3.37%
-4.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Long before dogs wore hats, there was a dog with a hat. The dog's name was Inu Inu, the last great meme on Ethereum. The $INUINU token stealth-launched on July 7, 2022. The developer locked LP for 200 years, burned 53% of the supply, and disappeared. Today, we have the strongest, most loyal community and the best supply distribution on mainnet. Inu Inu, the original dog with hat, is the meme to end all memes on Ethereum.
Understanding the tokenomics of Inu Inu (INUINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INUINU token's extensive tokenomics now!
