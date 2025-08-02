Inuki Price (INUKI)
Inuki (INUKI) is currently trading at 0.00001274 USD with a market cap of $ 12.74K USD. INUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the INUKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INUKI price information.
During today, the price change of Inuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inuki to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-28.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Inuki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.30%
-28.30%
-69.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Lucky Shiba from East China is a meme token born with serenity and style deployed with love on @BONKDOTFUN. This small-eyed, big-bagged Shiba doesn’t chase charts it meditates before mooning. Fusing Eastern meme aesthetics with Solana degen culture, it’s calm, chaotic, and full of charm. With community-driven energy, unique branding, and playful minimalism, Lucky Shiba stands out as a symbol of silent strength and surprising fortune. The moon is inevitable but only after meditation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Inuki (INUKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INUKI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INUKI to VND
₫0.3352531
|1 INUKI to AUD
A$0.0000196196
|1 INUKI to GBP
￡0.000009555
|1 INUKI to EUR
€0.0000109564
|1 INUKI to USD
$0.00001274
|1 INUKI to MYR
RM0.0000543998
|1 INUKI to TRY
₺0.0005180084
|1 INUKI to JPY
¥0.00187278
|1 INUKI to ARS
ARS$0.0173568486
|1 INUKI to RUB
₽0.0010192
|1 INUKI to INR
₹0.0011101636
|1 INUKI to IDR
Rp0.2088524256
|1 INUKI to KRW
₩0.0176943312
|1 INUKI to PHP
₱0.0007356076
|1 INUKI to EGP
￡E.0.0006200558
|1 INUKI to BRL
R$0.0000705796
|1 INUKI to CAD
C$0.0000174538
|1 INUKI to BDT
৳0.001556828
|1 INUKI to NGN
₦0.0195099086
|1 INUKI to UAH
₴0.0005322772
|1 INUKI to VES
Bs0.00156702
|1 INUKI to CLP
$0.01234506
|1 INUKI to PKR
Rs0.0036140832
|1 INUKI to KZT
₸0.0069125966
|1 INUKI to THB
฿0.0004143048
|1 INUKI to TWD
NT$0.0003788876
|1 INUKI to AED
د.إ0.0000467558
|1 INUKI to CHF
Fr0.000010192
|1 INUKI to HKD
HK$0.0000998816
|1 INUKI to MAD
.د.م0.000116571
|1 INUKI to MXN
$0.0002405312
|1 INUKI to PLN
zł0.0000470106
|1 INUKI to RON
лв0.0000558012
|1 INUKI to SEK
kr0.0001231958
|1 INUKI to BGN
лв0.0000215306
|1 INUKI to HUF
Ft0.004387019
|1 INUKI to CZK
Kč0.000270725
|1 INUKI to KWD
د.ك0.0000038857
|1 INUKI to ILS
₪0.0000434434