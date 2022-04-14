INVIFY AI (INVIFY) Information

Invify AI offers automated trading solutions powered by AI, aiming to provide daily profits for investors through algorithmic trading. They promote three AI agents designed to identify investment opportunities and execute trades automatically, reducing the need for manual market analysis.

Invify AI has developed three AI agents focused on automated trading to generate daily passive income. The service is designed to eliminate the need for manual chart analysis, offering an automated solution for investment opportunities. They emphasize guaranteed daily profits, although the specifics of these plans, such as cost, minimum investment, or exact return rates, aren't detailed in the provided sources. The $INVIFY token plays a role in accessing these services, with premium features available to token holders from March 5th.

Registered company in UK INVIFY AI LIMITED