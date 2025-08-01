Ion Price (ION)
Ion (ION) is currently trading at 70.93 USD with a market cap of $ 1.51M USD. ION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ION to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ION price information.
During today, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -4.99790897762622.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ +2.4617036730.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -11.2882186870.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ion to USD was $ -18.93776802243602.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -4.99790897762622
|-6.58%
|30 Days
|$ +2.4617036730
|+3.47%
|60 Days
|$ -11.2882186870
|-15.91%
|90 Days
|$ -18.93776802243602
|-21.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-6.58%
-9.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ion is a secondary native token on the Osmosis chain based on Cosmos SDK
Understanding the tokenomics of Ion (ION) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ION token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 ION to VND
₫1,866,522.95
|1 ION to AUD
A$109.9415
|1 ION to GBP
￡53.1975
|1 ION to EUR
€61.7091
|1 ION to USD
$70.93
|1 ION to MYR
RM302.8711
|1 ION to TRY
₺2,884.0138
|1 ION to JPY
¥10,639.5
|1 ION to ARS
ARS$97,297.5182
|1 ION to RUB
₽5,706.3185
|1 ION to INR
₹6,199.9913
|1 ION to IDR
Rp1,162,786.6992
|1 ION to KRW
₩99,620.4757
|1 ION to PHP
₱4,131.6725
|1 ION to EGP
￡E.3,444.3608
|1 ION to BRL
R$396.4987
|1 ION to CAD
C$97.8834
|1 ION to BDT
৳8,666.2274
|1 ION to NGN
₦108,621.4927
|1 ION to UAH
₴2,957.0717
|1 ION to VES
Bs8,724.39
|1 ION to CLP
$69,014.89
|1 ION to PKR
Rs20,110.0736
|1 ION to KZT
₸38,569.6061
|1 ION to THB
฿2,325.7947
|1 ION to TWD
NT$2,124.3535
|1 ION to AED
د.إ260.3131
|1 ION to CHF
Fr57.4533
|1 ION to HKD
HK$556.0912
|1 ION to MAD
.د.م646.8816
|1 ION to MXN
$1,337.7398
|1 ION to PLN
zł265.2782
|1 ION to RON
лв314.9292
|1 ION to SEK
kr694.4047
|1 ION to BGN
лв121.2903
|1 ION to HUF
Ft24,809.1861
|1 ION to CZK
Kč1,524.995
|1 ION to KWD
د.ك21.70458
|1 ION to ILS
₪241.8713