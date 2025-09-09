What is IPPY (IPPY)

Ippy ($IPPY) is the official mascot token of Story Protocol, designed as a playful and shape-shifting character that represents the ever-changing nature of intellectual property in the digital age. Just as IP can be remixed, transformed, and adapted into new creative expressions, Ippy embodies this flexibility by existing as a polymorphic mascot capable of taking on endless forms. The token extends beyond being a simple meme or mascot, it symbolizes Story’s mission of empowering creators to own, monetize, and evolve their ideas in a world where creativity is increasingly tied to blockchain and AI. By anchoring this vision in an approachable and community-driven figure, $IPPY makes the Story ecosystem more accessible while rallying supporters around a shared identity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

IPPY (IPPY) Resource Official Website

IPPY Price Prediction (USD)

How much will IPPY (IPPY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your IPPY (IPPY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for IPPY.

Check the IPPY price prediction now!

IPPY to Local Currencies

Try Converter

IPPY (IPPY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IPPY (IPPY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IPPY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IPPY (IPPY) How much is IPPY (IPPY) worth today? The live IPPY price in USD is 0.0024974 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current IPPY to USD price? $ 0.0024974 . Check out The current price of IPPY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of IPPY? The market cap for IPPY is $ 2.49M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of IPPY? The circulating supply of IPPY is 996.01M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IPPY? IPPY achieved an ATH price of 0.00336456 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IPPY? IPPY saw an ATL price of 0.00235425 USD . What is the trading volume of IPPY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IPPY is -- USD . Will IPPY go higher this year? IPPY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IPPY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

IPPY (IPPY) Important Industry Updates